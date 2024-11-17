Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 17 (ANI): Former Member of Parliament and senior leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Subhashini Ali criticized the BJP's alleged strategy of "divisive politics and favoritism towards corporate houses".

Speaking at a public event, Ali described the current political narrative as a dangerous departure from the issues that truly matter to the people, such as employment, education, and welfare.

"The ruling party's campaign is not about jobs for the youth, better education, or relief for the poor. Instead, it is about spreading fear and hatred against a minority community. Statements like 'They will take your homes, they will take your daughters' are used to instill fear in people's hearts. What kind of politics is this?"Ali questioned.

She further pointed out the contradiction in claims about rising infiltration, saying, "If infiltration is happening, it is the central government's responsibility to stop it. The borders are controlled by their own Border Security Force (BSF). If the Home Minister cannot control this, then who can? Such claims are nothing but attempts to divide people and win votes through hate-mongering. This is harmful to our democracy, our nation, and especially the future of the poor," she added.

Ali also addressed a recent claim that many Muslim men were marrying Hindu women, supposedly to change the state's demographics. She countered this by saying, "A survey found only two such cases, both over 25 years old. Lies like these are deliberately spread to create fear and hatred. This is not good for the country's unity or progress."

Turning her focus to economic policies, Ali accused the ruling party of systematically prioritizing corporate interests over public welfare. She cited examples from Mumbai, where vast public resources and lands are being handed over to large corporations:

"Today, airports, electricity distribution, and now hundreds of square meters of Dharavi's prime land, some of the most expensive in the world, are being handed over to one corporate house. Is this governance? How will this benefit the people of Maharashtra or the common man?" Ali added.

Ali also criticized the practice of destabilizing elected governments to serve corporate agendas. "The government formed by breaking other governments owes an explanation. Why is it giving away all public resources to a single corporate house? This is not development; it's exploitation."

She called on citizens to hold the ruling party accountable for its divisive politics, economic exploitation, and neglect of critical national issues. "This kind of politics is not just undemocratic; it is a threat to the very fabric of our nation," she added further. (ANI)

