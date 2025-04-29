The Trump Tower in Dubai will accept cryptocurrency payments from property buyers. The news was confirmed by Eric Trump, VP of the Trump Organization. Eric said that crypto assets will be accepted for real estate transactions at the company's newly announced luxury development, "Trump Tower" in Dubai. According to reports, the USD 1 billion project is currently under development in collaboration with the London-listed Dar Global. Notably, the 47-story Trump Tower in Dubai, which is located on Sheikh Zayed Road, is scheduled for completion in 2029. It is also learned that Trump Tower in Dubai will offer buyers a variety of purchasing plans, with prices estimated to range from USD 1 million for a four-bedroom apartment to USD 20.4 million for a penthouse. ‘Don’t Mislead Public’: China Rejects Donald Trump’s Claim of Phone Call With Xi Jinping to Resolve Tariff War.

Trump Tower in Dubai To Accept Crypto Payments

