Natallia Tarrien shared a post on Instagram describing how OpenAI's ChatGPT played a crucial role in saving her life. Natallia Tarrien noticed a strange tightness in her jaw, she didn’t think too much of it. Out of curiosity, she decided to ask ChatGPT what might be going on. She typed in a casual question, “Why does my jaw feel tight?” But the reply she got was unexpected from ChatGPT, which mentioned “Check your blood pressure.” She did. And to her shock, it was high. Hoping it would drop, she waited but it kept climbing. Then ChatGPT warned her and said “Call an ambulance. Now.” At the time she reached hospital, her blood pressure was 200/146. She was 8 months pregnant. Doctors acted fast and said, “We need to deliver your baby immediately.” Her baby boy was born safely, and she recovered. Doctors later told her, “If you had gone to sleep that night, you wouldn’t have woken up.” Tarrien further said, “I still get chills thinking about it. All of this started from one small symptom and one random question. Thank you, ChatGPT. You saved two lives.”

Natallia Tarrien Says ‘ChatGPT, You Saved Two Lives’

