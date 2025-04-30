Chennai, April 29: Actor, producer and politician Kamal Haasan on Tuesday released the trailer of director Lokesh Ajls’s eagerly awaited investigative thriller, ‘Eleven’, featuring actor Naveen Chandra in the lead. Taking to his X timeline, Kamal Haasan wrote, "Presenting the Trailer of #ELEVEN. Best wishes to the Team. #ElevenTrailer #ElevenFromMay16" and shared both the Tamil and Telugu versions of the film's trailer.

Actor Naveen Chandra, who thanked Kamal Haasan for launching the trailer, wrote, "Honoured and grateful to Kamal Haasan sir for presenting our trailer. Your encouragement means the world to us. Thank you from the entire team of #Eleven #ElevenTrailer #ElevenFromMay16".

‘Eleven’ Trailer

The trailer of the film opens with cops stating that eight murders have been committed in the past one year in the city. The cops are certain that it is a serial killer who is at work. But what baffles them is when the killer has dumped the bodies on eight occasions on the outskirts of the city, why dump the body of the victim he has murdered now inside the city? As the pattern for six murders are the same, the cops think he must be a psycho at work. Eventually, they realise the person they are looking to nab is a psycho with an unbelievable IQ level. The cops begin to crack down. They make a list of 40 suspects of which seven fit the profile of the psycho. What happens next is what Eleven is all about.

‘Eleven’ features popular Telugu actor Naveen Chandra, who has appeared in Tamil films like 'Sarvam', 'Sivappu', 'Bramman', 'Jigarthanda Double X', and 'Game Changer', in the lead. Actress Reyaa Hari, who previously starred in 'Sila Nerangalil Sila Manidhargal', plays the female lead. The film also features notable performances from Abhirami (of 'Virumandi' fame), Dileepan (known for 'Vathikuchi'), and Rithvika (of 'Madras' fame).

It may be recalled that the makers of the film, in a move that was considered a first-of-its-kind, released a song called ‘Tamugu‘ which had both Tamil and Telugu lyrics combined! The peppy number, which was sung by actress Andrea, had music by D Imman and lyrics by Rakendu Mouli.

Being made under the banner of AR Entertainment, 'Eleven' will be an exciting investigative thriller. Music for 'Eleven' has been composed by D. Imman, while cinematography is by Karthik Ashokan, a professional with experience in Bollywood. The film's editing is by National Award-winning editor Srikanth N.B.

