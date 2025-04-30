In a disturbing incident from Brajghat, Hapur, a street vendor named Danish was allegedly asked by a man to write "I am a Mullah" on his cart, so that people could know he is Muslim. The vendor, who was selling melons, was confronted while on duty. A video of the incident went viral on social media on April 30, sparking outrage. Following the viral spread, the Uttar Pradesh Police intervened, with authorities instructing the Garhmukteshwar police station to take appropriate action. This comes amidst rising tensions following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Bareilly: Video of UP School Teacher Performing Namaz in Classroom Goes Viral.

UP Police Acts After Vendor Harassed Over Religion

उक्त प्रकरण के सम्बन्ध में थाना प्रभारी गढ़मुक्तेश्वर को आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है। — HAPUR POLICE (@hapurpolice) April 30, 2025

