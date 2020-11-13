Kolkata, Nov 13 (PTI) Amid rumours of Trinamool Congress MLA Becharam Manna, who was at the forefront of Mamata Banerjee's Singur movement, offering to resign from the Assembly over disagreement on some issues, party legislator Prabir Ghosal Friday met him at his residence.

After the meeting with Manna, Ghosal claimed that misunderstandings over some organisational issues have been sorted out.

"Becharam Manna was the face of the Singur movement; we have had a discussion and there is no more misgiving," he told newspersons.

Manna, however, did not talk to the media nor answered phome calls.

There were rumours that Manna had offered to resign his Assembly membership on Thursday over differences with the party leadership on some internal issues over the appointment of a local block level leader at Singur.

Manna, the MLA from Haripal in Hooghly district, was the main organiser of protests against acquisition of farmland for Tata Motors' Nano car plant at Singur in 2009.

The protests had led to the flight of Tata Motors plant to Sanand in Gujarat.

