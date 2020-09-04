New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday pitched for close cooperation with the US in giving impetus to startups and asserted that the rich diaspora of Gujaratis in America was a testimony of growing mutual trust between the two countries.

Addressing the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum through video conferencing, Rupani said Gujarat's 'sister state' agreements with New Jersey and Delaware announced a new era of enhanced and increased collaboration between "our two countries."

He asserted that the growing investment of US industries in Gujarat and a rich diaspora of Gujaratis in the USA is a testimony of "our growing mutual trust".

"I propose formalizing the startup engagement programme and appointing a nodal officer to facilitate investment by American companies in Gujarat. We want to grow with the US together," he said.

