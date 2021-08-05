Visual of Police officials with the arrested Russian national (Photo/ANI)

Pernem (Goa) [India], August 5 (ANI): Pernem police on Wednesday arrested a Russian national for allegedly possessing 500 grams of Charas worth Rs 5 lakh.

According to Police, on Wednesday, Pernem Police Inspector Pernem Jivba Dalvi received information from his sources that a Russian national Mark Smyslov residing at Kannaikwada Morjim has concealed narcotic drugs in a grey colour car which he was using on a rental basis.

According to the information received by the Police Inspector, Mark was to delivering narcotic drugs to his prospective customer on August 4, 2021, between 4:15 pm to 4:30 pm near Goan Kitchen Restaurant, Temwada Morjim.

Acting upon the information, Police Inspector Jivba Dalvi formed a team and conducted a raid and caught Mark red-handed with the illegal possession of the narcotics concealed in his car.

The said Russian along with drugs and the car was taken into custody, police said.

Pernem police station registered Crime under section 20(b)(ii) (B) of Narcotic Drugs Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Further investigation is underway under the supervision of Sub-Divisional Police Officer Mapusa Gajanan Prabhudesai and Superintendent of Police (North) Shobit Saxena. (ANI)

