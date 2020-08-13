Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday reached Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence for the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meet scheduled for today.

Several Congress MLAs also arrived at Gehlot's residence through cars and bus for attending the meeting which has been scheduled a day ahead of the special session of the Rajasthan Assembly tomorrow.

On August 11, the first CLP meeting since a chance of reconciliation between Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot was held at Suryagarh hotel in Jaisalmer.

The reconciliation has come right ahead of the commencement of the session of the Rajasthan Assembly on August 14.

Earlier in the day, Gehlot said whatever misunderstanding occurred within the Congress party in the last one month, need to be forgiven and forgotten in the interest of the country, state, people and in the interest of democracy.

Last month, Pilot was removed as Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan Congress chief after his differences with Gehlot came out in open triggering a political crisis in the state.

Pilot was reportedly miffed after the SOG sent him a notice to record his statement in a case of alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state.

However, this apparently seems to have ended now as Pilot has agreed to work for the party after a meeting with the Congress top leadership. (ANI)

