Lambi/Bathinda (Punjab), Mar 16 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday accused the Congress and the AAP of being in an "informal alliance" in Punjab and slammed the two parties for fighting a "proxy war to fool" people.

Badal also urged the people to vote for the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to bring back "an era of inclusive development, peace and communal harmony".

Also Read | Kavitha Arrested by ED: BRS MLC Key Conspirator Behind Delhi Excise Policy Scam, Orchestrated Deal With Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Enforcement Directorate Tells Court.

Addressing gatherings during the party's "Punjab Bachao Yatra", Badal said, "The SAD is committed to take everyone along in the path to progress. following the philosophy of former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal."

He said Punjabis are now realising the need for a regional party that can safeguard their rights after the "onslaught of looters from Delhi that are stripping the state of its wealth to further their own political goals".

Also Read | Rewari Blast: 100 Factory Workers Injured After Boiler Explodes at Factory in Haryana (Watch Videos).

People from the Lambi constituency came out in thousands to pay tribute to Parkash Singh Badal, besides assuring that they were with the SAD, he said.

Urging the people to beware the Congress and the AAP, Badal said, "Both these parties are fighting a proxy battle in Punjab following a formal tie up at the national level."

"This is why the AAP is borrowing candidates from the Congress where needed and has gone soft on corruption cases pending against senior-most Congress leaders," he stated.

The AAP and the Congress, both members of the opposition INDIA bloc, have entered into seat-share agreements in Delhi, Gujarat and Haryana. The two parties, however, have decided to contest the Lok Sabha elections independently in Punjab. The AAP is also contesting from two seats in Assam on its own.

Alleging that both the Congress and the AAP "looted" the state and "discriminated" against each section of the population, Badal said, "We have witnessed how no development took place under the Congress rule. It is the same now. However, the AAP has gone one step further by diverting funds meant for development and infrastructure creation to publicity campaigns."

Badal said he already challenged both the Congress and the AAP to name one big project they had brought to the state during their respective periods in government.

"Instead of doing anything for the people, both their governments discriminated against the poor by withdrawing social welfare benefits and denying jobs to youngsters, besides presiding over the breakdown of law and order," he alleged.

Speaking about his association with Lambi, Badal said, "I have witnessed this constituency developing from a dust bowl to a model constituency, which has every conceivable facility."

It is a "shame" that the constituency has been ignored during the Congress regime and the present AAP dispensation, he said.

"Even basic facilities such as roads, street lights and water works are in shambles," Badal alleged.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)