Chandigarh [India], May 30 (ANI): Blaming Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for Punjab Singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, a party delegation led by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday met Governor Banwarilal Purohit urging him to dismiss the latter from his office.

Badal also demanded the National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe the killing of Moose Wala that took place yesterday in the Mansa district of Punjab.

"Met Governor of Punjab and urged him to dismiss @BhagwantMann from his office. He doesn't deserve to remain the CM. He is pushing State back into black days of anarchy. We also demand NIA probe into the killing of Moosewala as Pbis don't trust AAP govt to give justice in the case," Badal tweeted.

He also said, "CM @BhagwantMann is directly responsible for #SidhuMooseWalaDeath. A case should be registered against him for violating his oath of office and releasing confidential info about the withdrawal of security of Moosewala as well as Sri Akal Takth Jathedar and political leaders on the AAP portal."

"We demand a probe by sitting HC judge into lapses committed to ordering the withdrawal of security cover of prominent personalities. It was done unilaterally by CM without holding a meeting of the security review comm. Officers responsible for this lapse should be proceeded against," Badal added.

The AAM Aadmi Party (AAM)-led Punjab government is being criticized by opposition leaders over Moose Wala's killing which took place just a day after State police revoked the security of 42o people including Punjab Singer who joined Congress in December last year.

Badal continued raising questions on Punjab CM saying he should explain the reason behind deputing Punjab Police personnel for the security of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and the party's national spokesperson Raghav Chadha.

"Security should be granted on threat perception alone and not be politicised. Punjab CM @BhagwantMann should explain why 80 Punjab Police personnel have been deputed for the security of Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal and why four security vehicles have been deputed with @Raghav_Chadha," the SAD chief said.

Opposition leaders in Punjab Assemble have been demanding the resignation of Bhagwant Mann since Moose Wala's murder took place yesterday.

"Murder of a promising youngster Sidhu Moosewala exposes law and order situation of Punjab. CM @BhagwantMann should immediately resign as he holds charge of the home department and an explanation is needed on what basis his security was withdrawn yesterday just one day before the attack," Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa tweeted. (ANI)

