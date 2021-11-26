Chandigarh, Nov 26 (PTI) SAD's core committee members will court arrest on Friday in front of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's residence to protest against the alleged Congress plot to implicate party's senior leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a false drugs case.

The Shiromani Akali Dal plan was announced here Friday by party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday.

Speaking after a party meeting, Badal said senior leaders of the party would court arrest in front of the chief minister's residence.

“This will be followed by a 'jail bharo andolan' at the district level,” he said.

“We have definite information that the chief minister has ordered the state DGP to register a false case against Majithia. This has been done after the chief minister held a meeting with PCC chief Navjot Sidhu and (Deputy Chief Minister and) Home Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa,” Badal alleged in a party statement.

Chief Minister Channi and his Cabinet colleagues and other officials are “involved in the conspiracy to commit a criminal offence” said Badal, asserting that “all of them will be liable for prosecution”.

Badal also said that the SAD-BSP alliance would establish a commission to probe all alleged false cases, if voted to power in Punjab.

He also demanded a probe into all drug cases under the supervision of a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

“It is apparent that both Channi and Sidhu are engaged in oneupmanship to commit vendetta against Akali leaders to divert people's attention from their government's failure on all fronts.

“We see it as a challenge to the SAD and gladly accept it. There is no case by any law enforcing agency in the country against Majithia. Those, like (AAP leader) Arvind Kejriwal, who accused him of (alleged wrong) doings in the past had to save themselves from jail by tendering written apologies. Let the newly power-drunk Channi dare where others have failed,” said Badal.

Kejriwal, who had earlier accused Majithia of being involved in the drug trade, had tendered an apology later following which the SAD leader had withdrawn the defamation case against him.

Majithia had then said as the AAP leader has "tendered apology", he did not want to pursue the defamation against him.

The SAD, meanwhile, dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to repeal the three central farm laws as a “victory” of farmers' movement and said the farmers have set up a unique example for the entire world by achieving its goal through peaceful and democratic means.

“We want to tell Prime Minister Modi that if the BJP-led government had listened to the SAD, it would not have had to see this day,” Badal said.

He said the SAD on its part had contributed to the farmer struggle with all its might and had even left the NDA alliance, quit the Union Cabinet and former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal had even returned the Padma Bhushan in protest against enactment of the three laws.

Badal junior also demanded that the Centre must make MSP a legal right and withdraw all cases lodged against farmers during their agitation which completed a year on Friday.

