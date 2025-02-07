New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Safran, a global leader in Aerospace, Defense, and Space technology, is set to make a significant impact at Aero India 2025, scheduled to take place from February 10 to February 14, 2025, at the Air Force Station Yelahanka in Bangalore, according to a release.

Safran will exhibit its advanced solutions and innovations at its booth located in Hall B, demonstrating its commitment to driving technological excellence and fostering partnerships within India's Aerospace and Defense ecosystem.

With a rich legacy of engineering excellence, Safran operates across 30 countries and is a leader in designing, developing, and manufacturing state-of-the-art aircraft engines, equipment, and defence solutions. Safran powers both military and civil aviation with its technologies, including LEAP engines developed by CFM International, a joint venture 50/50 between Safran Aircraft Engines and GE Aerospace, the release stated.

In India, Safran has established itself as a key partner in supporting national security and driving civil aviation growth. The group has a robust footprint with 17 facilities, over 2400 employees, and significant partnerships with Indian Defense and Aerospace organizations. Safran has been instrumental in developing and supplying critical technologies for military platforms and has contributed to India's civil aviation sector by collaborating with Indian industries. Safran has been the pioneer for engine MRO in India both for helicopter engines and commercial LEAP engines, the release added.

Aligned with the 'Make in India' vision of PM Narendra Modi, Safran is a staunch advocate of indigenous manufacturing and technology transfer. With significant investments in India including the establishment of cutting-edge manufacturing and maintenance facilities, Safran is committed to nurturing local talent and advancing India's aerospace ecosystem.

At Aero India 2025, Safran will reinforce its vision for India's self-reliance in aerospace and defense by showcasing its comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions. These include advanced jet and turboshaft engine technologies, avionics & Automated Test Equipment, landing gear systems, and more, the release added. (ANI)

