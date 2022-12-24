New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): A Delhi Court has recently granted eight days of interim bail to Praveen Dabas, a co-accused in the Sagar Dhankhar murder case to undergo surgery of fingers. The court also directed jail authorities to deploy two police/security personnel for surveillance and security of the accused.

Olympics wrestler Sushil Kumar is one of the 18 accused persons in the matter.

Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand of Rohini Court granted interim bail to Praveen Dabas for eight days from the date of release.

The court granted him relief on the condition of furnishing a personal bond of Rs. 50000 and one surety bond in the like amount.

The court said that considering the report of the concerned medical officer incharge, wherein it is admitted that the applicant/accused is suffering from Asthma and Haemorrhoids and a second surgery on the right-hand fingers has already been done on May 3, 2021.

Thereafter, he could not continue his further treatment and at present surgery (wire will be inserted) of right-hand fingers is required to regain its senses, the court noted in the order of December 21.

The court directed that two police officials shall be deputed by the concerned Jail Superintendent to continuously attend to him during the interim bail period for a period of eight days.

The expenditure of deployment of security persons/Policemen for keeping the surveillance/security ofthe applicant shall be borne by the family member of the applicant, the court directed.

The same is fixed for Rs. 25,000 keeping in view the submission of the counsel that the applicant's family are presently going through a financial crunch and he was only a truck driver.

Advocate Sumeet Shokeen, counsel for the accused submitted that the accused met with an accident on March 30, 2021, and his right-hand fingers got amputated. Due to this reason, the applicant/accused is not able to flex his fingers and has lost his sensation in those three fingers of the right hand.

It is further submitted that surgery of the right-hand fingers of the accused is required for proper sensation.

It was also submitted by the counsel that the accused is suffering from Haemorrhoids and Bronchial Static Asthma as well as dry cough and acute throat pain.

The bail application was opposed by the Additional PP for State Sanjay Jindal. He submitted that allegations against the applicant/accused are serious in nature.

It was further submitted that the applicant/accused persons were having interactions with various gangs operating in Delhi/NCR. It is further submitted that even the life of the applicant/accused is scare due to the rival gangs and prayer is made out for dismissal of the interim bail application.

The Counsel for Complainant also submitted that the present is at the stage of evidence and material witnesses are summoned for the next date of hearing, if the interim bail is granted to the applicant/accusedthere are chances he threatened the witnesses and he may jump the bail. He should not be released on interim bail. (ANI)

