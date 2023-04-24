New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) The Delhi Police has recovered the weapon used by the debarred lawyer who fired at a woman and wounded her in the Saket court complex in south Delhi recently, officials said on Monday.

They also said that one more person has been arrested in the case.

The 49-year-old debarred lawyer, Kameshwar Singh alias Manoj Singh, had fired four rounds at the woman on April 21, triggering panic inside the court premises and raising questions about law and order in the national capital.

A man who works as a 'munshi' in the court was also injured in the firing.

Singh, a resident of Durga Ashram in Chhatarpur, was arrested from a house in Faridabad where he was hiding after the incident, police had said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said the weapon used in the crime was recovered from Faridabad.

"It is a licensed weapon belonging to Ajay Singh Chauhan who was also injured in the incident. Chauhan, who works as a munshi in the court, has also been arrested in the case. He has been booked under IPC section 120 B (party to criminal conspiracy). He is also an ex-Armyman," he said.

Singh had filed a case of cheating against the woman, M Radha (42), and her lawyer Rajendra Jha over a monetary dispute involving Rs 25 lakh.

Videos of the incident showed Singh and Radha having an argument outside the lawyers' block in the court complex and the man pulling out a gun and running after her. He fired two rounds from a close range at the woman, who scrambled to move away from him screaming for help. The man then fired two more rounds.

