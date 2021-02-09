New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) The descendents of Hyderabad's Nawab Mir Yousuf Ali Khan Salar Jung III Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the government to consider their representations for releasing his assets in their favour.

The plea said the Ministry of Home Affairs, which has taken over estate of Salar Jung III, ought to have considered their representations and release assets in their favour as they are the first degree legitimate successors of Nawab Mir Yousuf Ali Khan Salar Jung III of Hyderabad Deccan who died on March 2, 1949.

Justice Prathiba M Singh was informed by the counsel for the Centre that a similar petition was filed by the petitioners before the Supreme Court and it has not been disclosed by them here.

The high court asked them to place on record the petition filed in the Supreme Court and satisfy it on the issue of territorial jurisdiction.

It listed the matter for further hearing on March 1.

Petitioners Syed Zahid Ali and three others, claiming to be great grandchildren of the late Nawab, sought direction to the government to consider their March 12, 2020 and July 1, 2020 representations for releasing the assets in favour of his first degree legitimate successors.

Senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, representing the petitioners, said they have already been granted a succession certificate on April 20 last year by the court of competent jurisdiction and said they were only urging the government to consider their representations.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, representing the Centre, raised the issue of maintainability of the petition and said the Delhi High Court lacks territorial jurisdiction to hear the plea and they shall move Telangana High Court.

The petition filed through advocate Govind Jee, said that after the death of Nawab, the central government enacted The Nawab Salar Jung Bahadur (Administration of Assets) Act, 1950 in order to administer and take control over the assets belonging to him.

“The assets pertaining personal properties of Salar Jung III in custody of the Government of India ought to devolve on petitioners, class 1st legal heirs of Salar Jung III as per the succession certificate dated April 20, 2020,” the plea said.

It added that the inaction of the authorities in not acting upon their representations for releasing assets under the custody of the government is violative of the fundamental rights guaranteed to the petitioners under the Constitution.

The plea claimed that in order to grab the properties of the late Nawab and taking advantage of the fact that his daughter Zainab Begum was a minor at that time, several people filed collusive civil suit for partition and succession against each other claiming themselves to be his successors.

“Attempts have been made time and again to grab huge properties illegally by misrepresenting before the court of law. It took more than four decades for the petitioners to prove their legitimacy of their claim as 1st class successor of Nawab Salar Jung III,” it said.

