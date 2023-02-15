Jammu, Feb 15 (PTI) Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Wednesday withheld the salaries of seven block development officers (BDOs) for alleged poor performance in development work.

District Development Commissioner, Doda, Vishesh Paul Mahajan stopped the salaries of seven BDOs for poor performance in achieving the targets under district capex and area development plan, an officials spokesman said.

“Subsequent to the review meeting of the progress of physical and financial achievements by the Rural Development Department and in view of poor performance, the salary of 7 BDOs is stopped with immediate effect till further orders,” an order issued by the DDC reads.

The officers are BDO Bhaderwah, BDO Bhalla, BDO Changa, BDO Jakyas, BDO Khellani, BDO Marmat and BDO Thathri, the spokesman said.

The BDOs have been asked to improve their performance to avoid further action as warranted under the rules, he said.

