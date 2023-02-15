Baghpat, February 15: A local court on Wednesday sentenced a man to life in prison after finding him guilty of raping and killing a five-year-old girl. The girl was found murdered in July 2021. She had been abducted and raped in the district's Badaut Kotwali area, Superintendent of Police Neeraj Jadaun said.

The police had registered a case of murder and rape against Sandeep, who hailed from the same village. Also Read | Kanpur Mother-Daughter Self-Immolation: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Magisterial Probe, Assures Transparency.

Additional District Judge (V) Krishna Kumar found the accused guilty and sentenced him to life in prison, Special Public Prosecutor Narendra Pawar said. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)