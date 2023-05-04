Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 4 (ANI): In the view of Buddha Purnima, the Bengaluru civic body issued an order prohibiting the slaughter and sale of meat in the city on the day of Buddha Purnima, which will be celebrated on Friday.

"Due to the Buddha Purnima celebrations on May 5, animal slaughter and sale of meat in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limit stands completely prohibited," the notice issued Wednesday read.

Devotees celebrate the festival to mark the birth anniversary of Buddha.

According to the civic body's estimates, 3,000 licensed meat shops and three authorised slaughterhouses are in the city.

The BBMP ordered a similar ban in March this year during the Rama Navami celebrations.

A ban was also imposed during the Maha Shivaratri in February.

Buddha Purnima is celebrated to mark the birth of Gautam Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. This year, it will be observed on May 5. (ANI)

