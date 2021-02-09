New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav on Tuesday gave a zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'direct recruitment for the post of joint secretary in Central government'.

During zero hour, parliamentarians can raise issues of urgent public importance.

On February 5, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the lateral recruitment for Joint Secretary level and Director level posts on a contract basis in various ministries of the central government.

According to the UPSC, it is being done as per the requisitions received from the Department of Personnel and Training (DoP&T), Government of India.

In a release, the Commission stated "talented and motivated Indian nationals willing to contribute towards nation-building" are being invited to join the government at the level of director on a contract basis" in 13 ministries. (ANI)

