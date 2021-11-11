New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Thursday alleged that Samajwadi Party and its allies will fight the upcoming assembly elections in the name of Jinnah.

Speaking to ANI, Bhadoria said, "Samajwadi Party and its allies have set an agenda for the Uttar Pradesh polls and will fight the elections in the name of Jinnah. That's why SP and its allies have been chanting Jinnah's name for the past few weeks."

"Samajwadi Party has forgotten the ideals of freedom fighter Ram Manohar Lohia and is going to contest elections by 'declaring Jinnah is the best'. Sometimes, SP even compares Jinnah with Sardar Patel," Bhadoria further said.

He further attacked Samajwadi Party and said that it focuses on vote bank politics in Uttar Pradesh.

"It seems that Samajwadi Party only speaks for the sake of vote bank politics. One must recall under whose regime the Muzaffarnagar riots happened.....wherein many innocent Hindus and Muslims were killed. Now again, to get votes, it is using such provocative language," he said.

"SP and its allies want nothing for the farmers. They have nothing to do with the labourers and the poor. They just want to get votes by saying baseless things," Bhadoria added.

Yesterday, OP Rajbhar, president of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party said in Varanasi that "had Jinnah been made the first Prime Minister of India, the country's partition wouldn't have happened." (ANI)

