Balasore (Odisha), Feb 3 (PTI) The sub-collector of Odisha's Balasore district and his driver were seriously injured and hospitalised on Friday when they were attacked allegedly by sand mafias during an inspection, police said.

Two persons were arrested in this connection.

Kunal Sitamram Chouhan in his official vehicle went to Fuladi within Balasore Sadar Tehsil to inspect a sand site near the Budhabalang river, about five kilometres from here.

Some persons attacked the IAS officer and his driver there resulting in serious injuries to them.

He was admitted to the district headquarters hospital.

Balasore collector and district magistrate Dattatreya Bhausaheb Sindhe and SP Sagarika Nath visited the hospital and went to the incident spot to take stock of the situation.

Sindhe said the government will take stringent action against the persons responsible for the attack on the sub-collector.

"We will also seize the machines engaged in lifting sand from the river bed," he said.

Two persons have been arrested in the case, IGP Himashu Kumar Lal said after visiting the spot.

He said others involved in this case will also be arrested soon.

