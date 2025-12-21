Tiruvallur (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 21 (ANI): In a shocking incident, female contract sanitation workers from Soranjeri Panchayat in Tiruvallur district were transported to a government-organised medical camp in a garbage-collecting tractor vehicle.

A "Nalam Kaakkum Stalin" (Stalin Safeguarding Health) medical camp and "Seemantha" (baby shower) ceremony for pregnant women were organised by the Public Health Department at a Government Higher Secondary School in Poonamallee, near Chennai.

However, the event sparked shock and controversy when it came to light that more than ten female contract sanitation workers employed were brought to the medical camp in a garbage-collecting tractor vehicle.

The event was attended by Poonamallee MLA Krishnasamy, who served as the chief guest.

More than 300 beneficiaries, including persons with disabilities, senior citizens, pregnant women, and women, participated in the medical camp and availed healthcare services.

The workers claimed they were instructed by Executive Officer Priya to travel in the vehicle, sparking outrage over their treatment.

The incident triggered widespread discussion and criticism. The critics questioned the dignity and human rights of these essential workers, who maintain societal cleanliness, yet face such conditions, raising concerns about dignity, human rights, and the treatment of 'sanitation workers.'

The Nalam Kaakkum Stalin (Stalin Safeguarding Health) is a flagship healthcare initiative launched by the Tamil Nadu government on August 2, 2025. Its primary goal is to bring advanced medical services directly to the doorsteps of the poor and those living in underserved areas. (ANI)

