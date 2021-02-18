Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 18 (ANI): A sanitation worker on Thursday died by suicide in Tamil Nadu's Madurai, the Tallakulam police said.

According to the police, the deceased identified as Velmurugan from Vandiyur, Madurai, died after hanging himself on the terrace of the Madurai Collector's Office today.

Velmurugan worked as a sanitation worker in the Madurai Collector's Office.

The Tallakulam police have registered a case and are investigating the cause of suicide. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)