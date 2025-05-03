Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 3 (ANI): In a significant development on Saturday in the ongoing Sanjauli Mosque dispute, as a Shimla court ordered demolition of the remaining two lower floors of the mosque. This ruling follows a hearing in the Municipal Corporation Commissioner's Court, where the Waqf Board's failure to present required documents led to the court's decision.

The Waqf Board was supposed to submit ownership documents of the mosque land along with architectural plans before the court on Saturday. However, the Waqf Board's lawyer failed to provide valid documents or present a convincing argument in defence.

The lawyer claimed that the mosque existed at this site before 1947 and that the current structure has replaced the old one.

In response to the claim, the Municipal Corporation Court questioned why the Waqf Board did not seek the necessary permissions, including building plans, from the Corporation if the mosque had been rebuilt after 1947. The court observed that the mosque was constructed in violation of rules.

After a nearly 45-minute hearing, the court reserved its decision, which was announced on Saturday afternoon by Municipal Commissioner Bhupinder Atri. The verdict clearly stated that the entire mosque structure is illegal and must be demolished.

"The court has rightly concluded that the mosque was built in complete violation of municipal norms. No permissions were taken, no map was approved, and yet a multi-storied building was constructed. This decision upholds the law and the rights of local residents who have been raising concerns for years," said Jagat Pal, Advocate for local residents of Sanjauli. (ANI)

