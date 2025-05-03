Mumbai, May 3: In a disturbing act of vengeance, a 25-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district was brutally attacked with acid just days before her scheduled wedding. The woman, referred to as Reema (name changed), was returning home after withdrawing INR 20,000 from a bank when two men on a motorcycle intercepted her. One of them, reportedly her former partner, hurled acid on her, saying, "If you are not mine, you will not be anyone else's."

The attacker, Ram Janam Singh Patel, was allegedly upset over Reema's upcoming marriage to another man. Sources revealed that Patel had been in a relationship with the woman and was determined to stop her wedding, which was set for May 27. Reema, who had taken charge of her wedding preparations following her father’s demise, was managing everything with limited help from her younger brother. ‘If You’re Not Mine, You Won’t Be Anyone Else’s’: Man Throws Acid on Ex-Girlfriend Days Before Her Wedding in UP’s Mau; 3 Arrested.

The acid attack left the young woman with severe burns on her face, neck, shoulders, and upper body. She was initially taken to the Community Health Centre in her village and later referred to Azamgarh’s Global Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment for approximately 60% burns. Doctors are monitoring her condition closely. Acid Attack in Shahjahanpur: Man Throws Acid on Wife, 2 Daughters Over Suspicion of Extramarital Affair in Uttar Pradesh; Arrested.

Following a swift police investigation, Patel and two other individuals involved in the attack were arrested. Authorities also recovered the motorcycle used in the crime. During interrogation, Patel shockingly admitted that he had planned to target her back to minimise the injuries, but still disrupt her wedding plans in the hope of marrying her himself. This case follows a similar incident last month in Shahjahanpur, where a man attacked his wife and daughters with acid over suspected infidelity.

