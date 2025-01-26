Shirdi (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has raised concerns over the growing political activities taking place in Shirdi, calling for the government to implement strict regulations to maintain the sanctity of the pilgrimage site.

Speaking on the issue, Raut stated, "There was corruption in Shirdi and we had agitated against it. Shirdi has been taken over by political people, whether it is a trust or business here."

Also Read | Assam Government To Implement Unified Pension Scheme for Employees From April, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma During His Republic Day Speech in Dibrugarh.

Raut pointed out that political conventions in the area have led to large gatherings, which he believes are putting unnecessary strain on the pilgrimage site.

"25,000-30,000 people gather here for political conventions... The entire burden of gathering so many people here falls on the temple, devotees and civic amenities," he noted.

Also Read | Vadodara: VMC To Relocate 150 Crocodiles Amid Ongoing Project To Deepen and Widen Vishwamitri River in Gujarat.

He emphasised the sanctity of Shirdi as a religious site and urged that it should remain free from political events.

"This is a pilgrimage area... A rule and law should be made and people should avoid political conventions or programs like Mahashivir in such an area and the government should make such strict rules," Raut said.

A state convention of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), 'Shirdi Maha Adhiveshan', was held in Shirdi where Party leader and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed the gathering, stating that all the party leaders have been given clear directions for future work.

Union Home Minister was also present at the convention and exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party will win the upcoming Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections in an even more huge manner than the last Maharashtra assembly elections.

Fadanvis while addressing the two-day state convention debunked rumours that the Mahayuti government will discontinue the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' and said that each scheme including this has been implemented for the benefit of women, the downtrodden, and the marginalised people and will continue.

Additionally, Fadnavis discussed the issue of Bangladeshi intruders, stating that several had been caught with fake documents, and reiterated the challenges in expelling them. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)