New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Asserting that Sanskrit is intertwined with Indian culture, BJP president J P Nadda said Saturday that his party is a protector of the ancient language and is working to promote it.

Addressing the 'Utkarsh Mahotsav' organised by the Central Sanskrit University, Nadda said the BJP ideologically stands with Sanskrit, and that the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave no effort to promote Indian traditions and culture.

He claimed the origin of science, knowledge, mathematics and philosophy is rooted in the language.

Noting that the Modi government has given the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University and Central Sanskrit University in Delhi, and National Sanskrit University the status of central university, the BJP president said it showed the prime minister's commitment.

It is a responsive, responsible, pro-poor and proactive government, he said.

The current era is the best for the promotion of Sanskrit and culture, and it is the responsibility of everyone to ensure that this remains so, he added.

India is unmatched in the world due to its culture, Nadda said.

