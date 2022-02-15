New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): Delhi Government declared February 16 as a holiday in all the government offices in view of Guru Ravidas birthday.

The official statement issued by the Delhi government reads, "The Lieutenant Governor of the national capital territory of Delhi is pleased to declare Wednesday, 16 February 2022 as a holiday in all government offices under the government of the national capital territory of Delhi on account of Sant guru Ravidas birthday."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also informed about the same through his official Twitter account.

He also poured his greeting on the occasion of Sant Guru Ravidas Jayanti. (ANI)

