New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) The world is looking forward to holistic healthcare and today yoga and Ayush are hoisting their glory across the world, Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Thursday.

The Union minister urged personally to the Ayush team of Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal to speed up the construction work of Ayush educational institutes at the earliest and make it functional, an official statement said.

He requested the state governments to take up immediate steps for expediting construction works of approved integrated Ayush hospitals and make them functional at the earliest so that people can avail the Ayush services.

Sonowal made the remarks during a regional review meeting of six states - Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh - organised by the ministry of Ayush in Patna.

The Ayush ministry is supporting the efforts of state and UT governments for the implementation of different activities as proposed by them through their respective State Annual Action Plans (SAAPs) under the centrally-sponsored scheme of National Ayush Mission (NAM).

Sonowal also appealed to the states to emphasise on the implementation of Ayush public health programmes as included in the NAM guidelines for providing various Ayush interventions to the community for holistic approach of health.

The NAM is being implemented with the vision and objectives to provide Ayush healthcare services throughout the country by strengthening and improving Ayush healthcare facilities and to provide informed choice to the needy public, the statement said.

The Union cabinet has approved operationalisation of 12,500 Ayush Health and Wellness Centres (AHWCs) by the ministry of Ayush through state and UT governments as a component of NAM by the year 2023-24.

The Ayush ministry has so far released Rs 1712.54 crore to seven states - Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal - under NAM since 2014-15, the statement said.

The ministry has also supported 58 integrated Ayush hospitals in the states till 2022-23 and out of that 14 are operational as reported by them. Out of 12,500 AHWCs, the ministry has already supported 4235 AHWCs in these seven states and out of that 3,439 have been reported to be functional by them.

Under NAM, the ministry has also supported setting up of a new Ayurvedic medical college at Ayodhya and a new Homoeopathic medical college at Varanasi, both in Uttar Pradesh, during 2022-23 and a yoga and naturopathy college at Howrah in West Bengal, the statement said.

