Nawada (Bihar) [India], April 15 (ANI): The Sarvodaya Ashram, nestled in the serene village of Shekhodeora in Nawada district, Bihar, founded by the revered Bharat Ratna awardee Loknayak Jai Prakash Narayan, stands as a symbol of neglect and unfulfilled promises by successive governments.

Arvind Kumar, prime minister of the Sarvodaya Ashram, lamented the lack of maintenance, protection, and infrastructural advancement despite repeated appeals to the government.

Also Read | Ram Navami 2024: Timings Extended for Darshan of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

"To manage the ashram and spread Jaiprakash Narayan teachings, a certain amount of funding is required. In 2009, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced plans to convert the ashram into a tourist attraction, but till date, it has been an announcement only. Former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi started his Samwad Yatra. We also made requests to him that he do something for the maintenance because we have limited resources, but nothing positive happened. Even today, we demand maintenance. The government should think about it in the best possible manner," Kumar said.

Sarvodaya Ashram, located accurately about 42 kilometres from the district headquarters, was founded by Jai Prakash Narayan, popularly known as JP, in 1954 with the aim of strengthening the rural economy, rural development, social upliftment and integration.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Two Bikers Killed After Being Hit by Car on Jhansi-Mirzapur Highway in Banda.

Interestingly, this ashram has a parliamentary system of governing where a prime minister heads the council of ministers. With the passage of time, the ashram modernised itself in the field of agriculture. Its agriculture sciences centre has the fifth rank in the country.

Kumar further urged the government to pay attention to the ashram, stating that they have scientists and experts but not the resources to develop.

"In this respect too, we want governments or the members of parliament to pay attention towards enhancing the infrastructure so that our scientists can give their best to farmers. We have scientists and experts but not the resources," Kumar said.

Today, this ashram has become an important part of history. JP's residence cum office in the corner of the ashram is the main centre of attraction where things related to his lifetime, like his official table, chairs, beds and other daily usage items, have been kept intact. Even the first President of India, Dr Rajendra Prasad, paid several visits to this Ashram.

But nowadays, the Ashram is a sheer example of negligence by leaders and governments. Ironically, almost every leader of the country is influenced or inspired by the thoughts of JP Narayan, but despite frequent requests made to the government for maintenance, protection, conservation and the required funds to manage the ashram, they are always overlooked.

According to the authorities here responsible for managing it, the ashram has been running with the help of some foreign funds and the income received from the sale of agricultural and Khadi products produced at the ashram, but it needs government's care, protection and support for a long time.

Despite all the negligence and unfulfilled promises made by the government, this place has its own beauty and importance. Those inspired by Jai Prakash Narayan's lifestyle pay frequent visits here. It is one of the best places for researchers and history students. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)