New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday shared a purported video of waterlogging from Delhi's ITO to took a jibe at Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena and Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma over their claims of "good work" made during a recent visit to the area.

https://x.com/Saurabh_MLAgk/status/1950062565398069669

Also Read | New UPI Rules 2025: NPCI Issues Fresh Guidelines to Limit Balance Checks, Auto-Pay Timings and More From August 1.

In a post on X, Bharadwaj sarcastically remarked, "This is Delhi's ITO. On July 9, LG Sahab and PWD Minister Parvesh Verma had come here to inspect the waterlogging work, congratulating each other for the good work. Today, with waterlogging again, please accept my congratulations as well."

Heavy rainfall in Delhi caused widespread waterlogging, severely inconveniencing commuters. Key areas affected include Zakhira underpass, Connaught Place, Devli, and Panchkuian Road, where commuters struggled to navigate flooded streets.

Also Read | Stock Market Holidays in August 2025: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed for Trading for 12 Days Including Independence Day, Check Full List Here.

On June 24, Delhi's Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma slammed the previous government i.e Aam Aadmi Party, saying that the party had constructed "poor quality roads," while in power, and highlighted that an initiative has been started to fill 3,400 potholes in a day and construct atleast 500 kilometres of road in a year.

Verma made these comments while inspecting the work of filling potholes on the road in the Press Enclave area of Saket.

"Our commitment is to give good roads to the people of Delhi... We have taken the initiative to fill 3,400 potholes in a day, and by 11 AM, we have filled 50% of them. We will fill them all by evening. It takes 20 minutes to fill a pothole," the minister told ANI.

Verma had also addressed recent concerns about waterlogging in the city and claimed that the Minto Bridge, often infamous for flooding during monsoons, remained unaffected in the recent rains due to timely government action.

Earlier today, heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms affected several regions of Delhi, providing a respite from the prevailing humid weather conditions.

IMD predicts heavy rainfall across India until August 4. Northwest India, including East Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh, is expected to experience extremely heavy rainfall on July 29, with heavy showers in Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Haryana. West India, including Konkan and Gujarat, will see isolated heavy rain on July 29 and light to moderate showers for 6-7 days.

Northeast India, including Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, is expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall. East and Central India, including Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, will experience isolated heavy rain and thunderstorms.

South Peninsular India, including Kerala and Coastal Karnataka, is expected to experience heavy rain on July 29-30, accompanied by strong winds (40-50 kmph). Light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are likely across most regions for the next week.

According to IMD, it is forecasted that there will be fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Northwest, Northeast, and Eastern India during the next few days. Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is also likely over Central and Peninsular India. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)