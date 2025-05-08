Panaji, May 8 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday thanked the Centre for considering the coastal state's request to include the ESI hospital in Margao in its list of potential locations for new medical colleges.

Panaji-based Goa Medical College, in North Goa, is the only government medical college in the state at present.

In a post on X, Sawant wrote, “Deeply grateful to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and Union Minister for Labour & Employment Dr @mansukhmandviya ji for positively considering Goa's request for the inclusion of ESI Margao Hospital in the list of locations under active consideration for setting up new medical colleges.”

The ESI hospital in Margao is in North Goa.

The CM said this move will strengthen the healthcare infrastructure and expand opportunities for medical education in South Goa.

