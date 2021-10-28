New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the Centre's appeal against the Delhi High Court's 2020 order, which had permitted Bharti Airtel to claim a Rs 923 crore refund by rectifying its Goods and Services Tax (GST) returns for July to September 2017.

The Central government had approached the apex court against Delhi High Court's May 5, 2020 judgement.

A two-judge Bench of the Delhi High Court had allowed the telecom major to seek GST refunds and also directed the government to verify the excess GST claim. (ANI)

