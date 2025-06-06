New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday granted the National Board of Examinations (NBE) permission to reschedule the NEET PG 2025 exam to August 3, 2025. The exam was initially set for June 15, 2025.

While granting the extension, a bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Augustine George Masih made it clear that no further postponements would be allowed. The court emphasised that the decision to reschedule the exam was bona fide and necessary to ensure a smooth examination.

"We are satisfied that the prayer for extension of time is bona fide. Accordingly, the time allowed by our dated May 30, for holding the examination is extended", the Court said in its order.

On May 30, the Supreme Court ordered the NEET PG examination to be held only in a single shift. Subsequently, the NBE moved an application in the top court seeking an extension of time to reschedule the examination later, as fresh arrangements would have to be made to comply with the single-shift order.

The bench rejected NBE's decision to hold the exam in two shifts, saying it created "arbitrariness."

The bench also stated that NBE could apply for an extension of time if they find that the arrangements cannot be made by 15 June, the scheduled date of the exam.

During today's hearing, counsels appearing for the NBE and the Centre stated that fresh steps need to be taken to make arrangements for holding the exam in a single shift.

The NBE requested the postponement due to logistical challenges in complying with the court's directive to hold the exam in a single shift. With over 250,000 candidates and limited exam centers - 450 centres, the NBE argued that additional time was needed to increase the number of exam centers, ensure security arrangements and allow candidates to choose their preferred exam centers.

He further argued that time is needed to give opportunities to the candidates to choose centres according to their locations, now that the examination is being held in a single shift. (ANI)

