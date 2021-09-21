New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): The Supreme Court collegium has recommended 13 names to the Centre to appoint them as Chief Justices of different high courts across the country.

The Collegium resolution uploaded on the top court's website on Tuesday, stated, "The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on September 16, 2021, has recommended elevation of Judges as Chief Justices of the High Courts."

Three-member Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and also comprising Justices UU Lalit and A M Khanwilkar recommended that Acting Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Justice Rajesh Bindal be transferred as the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court.

Justice Prakash Srivastava was recommended to be the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court, while Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra for the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Other judges recommended for elevation as Chief Justices of High Courts are Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi for Karnataka High Court, Justice Satish Chandra Sharma for Telangana High Court and Justice Ranjit V More for Meghalaya High Court.

Justice Aravind Kumar was recommended by the Collegium for the Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court and Justice RV Malimath was recommended for the Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

In another statement, uploaded on the website, the top court provided the list of five Chief Justices who have been transferred to other high courts.

Chief Justice of Tripura High Court Justice Akil Qureshi has been recommended for transfer to the Rajasthan High Court.

Besides Justice Qureshi, the collegium has recommended the transfer of Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court, Justice Arup Kumar Goswami to the Chhattisgarh High Court, Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court and Justice Mohd Rafiq to the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

The Collegium also recommended the transfer of Chief justice of Rajasthan High Court, Justice Indrajit Mahanty to the Tripura High Court and Meghalaya High Court Chief Justice, Justice Biswanath Somadder to the Sikkim High Court.

With another statement uploaded on the website, the Collegium has recommended the transfer/re-transfer of 17 high court judges.

They are Justices Jaswant Singh, Sabina, T S Sivagnanam, Sanjaya Kumar Mishra, M M Shrivastava, Soumen Sen, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Ujjal Bhuyan, Paresh R Upadhyay, M S S Ramachandra Rao, Arindam Sinha, A M Badar, Yashwant Varma, Vivek Agarwal, Chandra Dhari Singh, Anoop Chitkara and Ravi Nath Tilhari.

In a historic decision, last month the five-member Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana had recommended nine names for elevation as judges of the Supreme Court, including three women. (ANI)

