New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court as the new Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.

Collegium also recommended the elevation of Justice Vipin Sanghi, Acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, as the Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court.

After the retirement of Justice DN Patel as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, the post fell vacant.

The Collegium further recommended the elevation of Justice AA Sayed, SS Shinde, Rashmin M Chhaya and Ujjal Bhuyan as Chief Justices of Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gauhati and Telangana High Courts respectively.

The decision was taken by the Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana. (ANI)

