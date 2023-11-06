New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday directed the formation of a Selection Committee for the appointment of two pro tem members of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC).

The Supreme Court said that the Selection Committee shall have the current pro tem Chairman Justice (Retired) Jayant Nath, Appellate Tribunal for Electricity Chairman Justice (Retired) Ramesh Ranganathan, and Justice (Retired) Asha Menon.

The top court said that the Selection Committee shall recommend and give two names for each position with regard to their ability, integrity and domain knowledge. It has also asked the Committee to recommend the names preferably within one month.

The Supreme Court said that the names will be sent to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor and the Delhi Chief Minister and the appointment shall be made thereafter.

The top court in August appointed former Delhi High Court judge, Justice Jayant Nath, as the interim chairperson of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC).

The DERC was functioning without a Chairperson for the last four months before Nath's appointment, after previous Chairperson Justice (Retd) Shabihul Hasnain demitted office on January 9, 2023 upon attaining the age of 65 years. (ANI)

