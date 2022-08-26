New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday directed listing of pleas, which have raised the issue relating to the practice of political parties promising freebies, before a three-judge bench.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said it was argued before it that the 2013 judgement delivered by a two-judge bench of the apex court in the matter of S Subramaniam Balaji vs The Government of Tamil Nadu and others required reconsideration.

Also Read | Sonali Phogat Death Case: Family Alleges Rape and Murder as Autopsy Shows Multiple Blunt Force Injuries, Goa Police Arrest Two; Here’s What We Know So Far.

"Looking into the complexities of the issues involved and the prayer to overrule the judgement rendered by a two-judge bench of this court in Subramaniam Balaji, we direct listing of the set of petitions before a three-judge bench after obtaining the orders from the Chief Justice of India," the bench said.

The top court said these pleas would be listed after four weeks.

Also Read | Sonali Phogat Death Case: BJP Leader and TikTok Star Was Taken to Goa on Pretext of Film Shoot, Claims Her Brother.

In the 2013 judgement, the apex court had noted that after examining and considering the parameters laid in section 123 of the Representation of People Act, it arrived at a conclusion that the promises in the election manifesto cannot be read into section 123 for declaring it to be a corrupt practice.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)