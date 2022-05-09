New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday directed to conduct the Haryana Judicial Services (Mains) examination, 2021 from May 20 to 22, which was earlier scheduled for May 6 to 8.

The exam earlier stayed as it clashed with the schedule of the Preliminary Exam of Madhya Pradesh Civil Judge, Junior Division (Entry Level) Exam, 2021.

A bench of Justices Vineet Saran and Justice JK Maheshwari passed the order after advocates appearing for the Punjab and Haryana High Court and the Public Service Commission informed it that exams can be held from May 20 to 22.

The bench in its order stated, "Counsels for the High Court as well public service commission has obtained instruction and stated they would hold the examination on 20, 21, and 22nd May 2022. In view of this, we dispose of this writ petition, with the direction that the Haryana Civil Service (Judicial Branch) Mains exam be held on 20, 21, and 22 May."

Last week, the Supreme Court in an interim order stayed the Haryana Judicial Services (Mains) examination 2021 scheduled for May 6 to May 8 while taking note that it clashes with the Madhya Pradesh Civil Judge Examination.

It had asked the Punjab and Haryana High Court to either inform the re-scheduled dates or assist the Court in fixing the dates.

The exams are conducted by the Haryana Public Service Commission and are overseen by a selection committee headed by a High Court judge.

The order of the top court was passed in a petition filed by 40 candidates who had applied for both the Haryana and Madhya Pradesh exams, seeking postponement of the dates due to the clash.

The Preliminary Exam of Madhya Pradesh Civil Judge, Junior Division (Entry Level) Exam-2021, was scheduled for May 6 while the Mains Examination of Haryana Civil Service (Judicial Branch)- 2021 was scheduled from May 6 to 8.

The petitioners contended that the Haryana exam was originally fixed from April 22 to April 24, however, the same was postponed to May 6 to 8 in view of the clash with the dates of the Delhi Judicial Service Exams and now sought direction that the High Court should postpone the present dates as well in view of the clash with MP exams. (ANI)

