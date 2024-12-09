New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking direction to immediately clear the blockage of National as well as state highways in Punjab, and to ensure smooth passage for the general public.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Manmohan said the similar matter is already pending before the court and it cannot entertain repetitive petitions on the same issue.

The bench said some initiatives have been taken in the case pending before it.

"Why are you filing repetitive petitions? We are already examining the larger issue. We have taken some initiatives already and despite that, you come here. Don't file repetitive petitions. Some are filing for publicity interest and some are filing to play to the gallery. We cannot entertain repetitive petitions on the same issue," the bench said.

Gaurav Luthra, who claimed to be a social activist in Punjab, has approached the apex court seeking direction to immediately clear the blockage of National as well as State Highways in Punjab, which he said are "encroached and blocked illegally by alleged farmers and farmer unions" at various locations.

The PIL sought direction from the states of Punjab, Haryana and the Union of India to remove restrictions on farmers' protests and also to ensure that all National Highways and railway tracks are not blocked by the agitating farmers.

It further sought directions that the states and the Union should ensure smooth passage for the general public.

In September, the apex court constituted a committee headed by retired Punjab and Haryana High Court Judge Justice Nawab Singh to look into the demands and grievances of farmers agitating at the Shambhu border. (ANI)

