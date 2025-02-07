New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) relating to the issue of postal ballots facilities for students living outside their resident constituency.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar dismissed the plea saying that the Election Commission of India (ECI) already provides a mechanism for students residing outside their constituency to register as voters at their current location.

The apex court was hearing a plea by filed by one Arnab Kumar Mullick seeking postal ballot rights for students residing outside their native places.

During the hearing, the apex court pointed out that the current postal ballot system is reserved for specific categories such as defence personnel and the elderly.

CJI cited an example saying Justice Kumar travelled back home to cast his vote.

"Look at my brother judge, who goes back to his native place to cast his vote," said CJI Khanna while pointing out to Justice Kumar.

The petitioner's counsel suggested adopting the electronic voting model available for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) to facilitate students' voting rights.

However, rejected the plea saying the manual on electoral rolls specifically allows students to register as voters in their host city or town, provided they meet the eligibility criteria.

"In view of the manual on electoral rolls and the concerned provision in it, we are not inclined to proceed further with this writ petition, and it is dismissed," ordered the top court. (ANI)

