New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday disposed of two Public Interest Litigations (PILs) seeking formulation of uniform pan India policy of free COVID-19 vaccination of everyone and giving priority to delivery persons.

A Bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud disposed of the pleas saying there is no need to have another PIL for a pan-India policy on free vaccination as the government has already modified its policy for maximum coverage of the vaccine.

Also Read | Manoj Patil, Top Bodybuilder, Attempts Suicide; Blames Bollywood Actor Sahil Khan for Harassment.

"With regard to vaccination, there has been a modification in the policy of the government for max coverage of the vaccine. In such circumstances, the counsel of the petitioner does not press the petition. We grant the counsel liberty to assist the court during suo moto COVID-19 proceedings," the Bench said.

The PIL filed by the Social Democratic Party of India sought formulation of a uniform pan India policy of COVID-19 vaccination for providing free of cost to every person in India.

Also Read | After iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max & iPhone XR, Apple Now Discontinues iPhone SE 256GB Model.

Another PIL filed by one Adarsh Kumar sought direction for giving priority to delivery persons in vaccination.

The Bench also disposed of the plea in the wake of subsequent developments.

The PIL filed by the Social Democratic Party of India during the second wave stated that under Article 21, every person in India has the invaluable right to get the vaccination free of cost.

The petition further stated that if a large population, including a major chunk of poor sections is vaccinated freely, it will help in improving the herd immunity amongst the citizens. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)