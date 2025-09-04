New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed serious concern about the floods in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab and observed that there is illegal felling of trees in the hills.

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran said it was a serious matter while referring to videos of vast numbers of timber logs washed down the hills by flood waters in Himachal Pradesh.

The bench issued notices to the Centre through Ministries of Environment and Jal Shakti, National Disaster Management Authority, NHAI, states of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir.

The apex court posted the matter for hearing after two weeks.

"We have seen unprecedented landslides and floods in Uttarakhad, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab. From the media reports, it is also noted that during the flood, a huge number of wooden logs were flowing around. Prima facie, it appears that there has been illegal felling of the trees, which has been going on up hills," observed CJI Gavai.

We are seeing the pictures of Punjab; the entire fields and villages are eradicated. Development has to be balanced, said the bench.

The apex court also asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to take note of the issue, adding that it appears a "grave issue".

"SG, please take note of this. It appears as a serious issue. A large number of wooden logs were seen to be falling around, and it shows illegal felling of trees," said the bench.

Solicitor General replied that he will speak to the secretary of the environment ministry and the chief secretaries on the issue.

"We have interfered with nature so much that now nature is giving back now," Mehta said.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by one Anamika Rana seeking the formation of guidelines or an SIT enquiry to prevent future disasters.

The plea also sought a direction to protect the pristine ecology of the Himalayan states, while raising concerns about the occurrences of landslides and flash floods, particularly in the Himalayan region.

"The Central and state governments, despite having dedicated disaster authorities, have no plan in place to prevent or mitigate the losses due to these disasters, whose frequency has

increased of late. Further disregard of hill road manual, encroachment on water bodies, etc., are also contributing to the increase in frequency of these disasters," it added.

Further, the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change and the Ministry of Jal Shakti have also failed in their duty to protect the pristine ecology and the rivers of the Himalayan region from degradation, added the plea.

The PIL sought the formation of an SIT involving experts to find out the reasons for these disasters and to determine the responsibilities of the officials, and also to suggest measures that may help to protect and preserve the pristine and delicate ecology of the Himalayan states and which will also help in the enforcement of the Rights given under Article 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India.

It sought an inquiry into the irregularities, breaches, and non-compliances with various environmental laws, as well as road construction and development guidelines, and the role of officials and functionaries concerned with road and highway construction projects that have led to disasters in the states in 2023, 2024, and 2025.

It sought the constitution of an independent expert committee to carry out geological, geo-technical and environmental, ecological investigation into all road/highway projects where landslides have occurred and assess the causes of floods and flashfloods in the rivers, streams in these states and recommend remediation, restoration, and rejuvenation. (ANI)

