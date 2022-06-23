New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI)The Supreme Court on Thursday extended the interim protection from arrest granted to Maharashtra BJP MLA Jaykumar Gore, accused of allegedly forging documents in the name of a deceased person.

The Bombay High Court had on June 14 granted Gore, an MLA from Satara district interim protection from arrest in the case lodged against him and others in Dahiwadi police station.

A vacation bench of Justices CT Ravi Kumar and Sudhanshu Dhulia said, “List the matter on July 1, 2022. Interim protection granted by the High Court as per the impugned order will continue till the next date of hearing”.

During the hearing, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani appearing for Gore submitted that the FIR registered against the legislator was politically motivated and largely emanated from a rival faction over the control and administration of an Education Society.

He said that the alleged forged Memorandum of Understanding based on which the case was lodged has not been signed by the petitioner.

Jethmalani further said that when Gore became president of the society, large-scale financial irregularities committed by the earlier management came to the fore and he had submitted a complaint to the Enforcement Directorate last year.

He added that neither Gore signed any document nor gave any thumb impression on the document which is dated December 11, 2020, and he has even offered to give his specimen signature and thumb impression to match with the alleged forged document by an expert.

The bench after considering the submission of Jethmalani posted the matter for further hearing on July 1.

On June 14, the Bombay High Court had rejected Gore's plea for anticipatory bail but had granted him interim protection from arrest for two weeks to enable him to approach the top court in appeal.

The case relates to fraudulently preparing bogus documents regarding land in Mayani village.

The complaint was lodged by one Mahadev Piraji Bhise.

