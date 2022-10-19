New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Nahid Hussain in a 2019 threat case.

A bench of justices AS Bopanna and PS Narasimha directed to release Nahid Hussain on bail on conditions to be imposed by the trial Court.

"It is no doubt true that the High Court has adverted to in detail to the facts while rejecting the request of the appellant for bail. However, having taken note of the subsequent developments and also the fact that the material witnesses have already been examined and the appellant is not keeping good health, without expressing any opinion on the merits, we find it appropriate that the appellant be released on bail," the court said.

The court directed the trial court that while imposing conditions, it shall take note of the apprehension expressed by the senior counsel for the respondent that there is likely to be interference with the trial and therefore, appropriate conditions be imposed so that the appellant shall diligently cooperate in the trial without causing any hindrance.

Nahid Hussain has challenged the Allahabad High Court order dated July 6 2022, whereby his bail has been rejected. A case was registered in April 2019 at Police Station Kairana, District Shamli in Uttar Pradesh against him and others under the charges dealing with criminal intimidation and an intentional insult with an intention to provoke a breach of the peace.

The first information report was lodged on September 26 in 2019 by a woman against the applicant Hasan and one other person namely Nawab alleging therein that the complainant's husband had given a Bolero pick-up vehicle of which he was the registered owner on rent in the year 2015 to co-accused Nawab who was having a business of milk and milk products. Nawab did not pay the required monthly rent of the same on which he was countered to which he stated that he will give the same collectivity. Later on, her husband asked him for the return of the vehicle.

According to FIR, on April 22, 2019 the complainant came to know that the vehicle was standing in the premises of the applicant Hasan who is M.L.A and a phone call was received to the husband's complainant from the applicant Hasan, who allegedly threatened them and told them to go back. They were also abused and threatened for life and even the threat was extended that they would be involved in false cases, the complainant had alleged. (ANI)

