New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday granted interim protection from arrest to Trinamool Congress leader SK Supiyan, who was the election agent of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, in connection with a murder which the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been investigating.

A Bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai ordered interim protection to Supiyan from arrest and listed the case for further hearing on January 31. It also directed the West Bengal government to file statements recorded under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Also Read | Inherited Property of Female Hindu Dying Intestate To Go Back To Source, Observes Supreme Court.

The apex court's order came on an appeal filed by Supiyan challenging an order of the Calcutta High Court which rejected his anticipatory bail plea.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the CBI opposed Supian's plea and said it is a very serious offence and the man is quite powerful.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee Writes to PM Narendra Modi to Withdraw New IAS Cadre Rules, Calls Them ‘Draconian, Non-Federal’.

The CBI is probing the killing of a BJP worker in the Nandigram constituency which took place during the post-poll violence that transpired in West Bengal after the Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress won the State assembly polls in May 2021.

The Calcutta High Court had ordered a CBI probe into various incidents of killings and sexual assault that took place in the State allegedly at the behest of the ruling party. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)