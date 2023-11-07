New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) The Supreme Court has been passing a slew of directions every year to assuage the concerns of people grappling with the problem of air pollution, especially in the months of October and November in the Delhi-national capital region (NCR).

Following are some of the major observations and directions passed by the apex court:-

* In October 2018, the apex court said no Bharat Stage-IV vehicle will be sold or registered in India from April 1, 2020.

It said any extension of time in introducing the new emission norms would adversely impact the health of citizens as pollution has reached an "alarming and critical" level.

* In October 2018, the top court said people in the country can burst firecrackers from 8 PM to 10 PM only on Diwali and other festivals, while allowing manufacture and sale of only "green crackers" which have low emission of light, sound and harmful chemicals.

* In 2018, the apex court prohibited the plying of 15-year-old petrol and 10-year-old diesel vehicles in the national capital region and made it clear that such vehicles will be impounded if found on roads in Delhi-NCR.

* In 2019, the top court observed it was better not to be in Delhi, while expressing despair over the lack of implementation of measures to curb air pollution and traffic congestion in the capital which has become like a "gas chamber"

* In 2019, it said people in Delhi-NCR are losing "precious years of their lives" and cannot be "left to die" due to the "atrocious" pollution situation which reflects a "shocking state of affairs".

It directed neighbouring Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh to stop stubble burning.

* In the year 2020, the apex court asked the Centre to apprise it about the steps taken so far by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the NCR and adjoining areas to tackle air pollution.

