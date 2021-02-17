New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain the petition filed by Association of Diplomate of National Board (DNB) Doctors challenging the National Board of Examination's notice extending training of the DNB candidates for three months due to Covid19 on grounds that it is adversely affecting their career.

A two-judge bench of the Top Court, headed by Justice Nageswara Rao and also comprising Justice Justice Ravindra Bhat refused to entertain the petition.

The Apex Court was hearing the plea which contended that the National Board of examination, not being a statutory body did not have the right to issue the notification, and is bound to follow directions of National Medical Commission.

Tanmay Mehta, lawyer appearing for the petitioner, said that there has been discrimination within the same class. Several other DNB students were allowed to continue the training.

The Apex Court bench said, we will dismiss it. (ANI)

