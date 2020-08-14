New [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday refused to extend the interim bail granted to Unitech promoters Sanjay Chandra in connection with an alleged homebuyers fraud case. The court also refused to grant bail to his brother Ajay Chandra in the case.

A division bench of Justice Dr DY Chandrachud and Justice MR Shah directed Sanjay to surrender forthwith.

The apex court had on July 7, 2020, granted interim bail to Sanjay, who had been in jail for around three years, after it was appraised that his 78-year-old father was infected with COVID-19 and is in an intensive care unit (ICU) at a hospital.

Ajay was also arrested along with Sanjay in 2017 for allegedly cheating many homebuyers and delaying housing projects in Noida and Gurugram. (ANI)

